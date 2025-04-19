Controversy Erupts Over Janeu Ban at Karnataka CET Exam

In a contentious incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai voiced strong opposition against actions taken during the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) exams, which allegedly barred students wearing Janeu, a sacred thread, from entering the examination halls.

Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress-led government of disregarding cultural beliefs and acting insensitively by enforcing rules perceived as anti-religious. He demanded disciplinary actions against responsible officials and proposed a separate opportunity for affected students to take the exam.

Amid mounting tensions, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde announced the suspension of two Home Guards and an ongoing investigation. The case has attracted widespread attention, with demands for fairness and respect for cultural customs during examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)