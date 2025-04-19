Controversy Erupts Over Janeu Ban at Karnataka CET Exam
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai criticized the Karnataka government for allegedly barring students wearing the sacred thread from the CET exam, deeming it anti-religious. A student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, was denied entry, sparking calls for a re-examination. Officials have been suspended following backlash and a probe by local authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai voiced strong opposition against actions taken during the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) exams, which allegedly barred students wearing Janeu, a sacred thread, from entering the examination halls.
Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress-led government of disregarding cultural beliefs and acting insensitively by enforcing rules perceived as anti-religious. He demanded disciplinary actions against responsible officials and proposed a separate opportunity for affected students to take the exam.
Amid mounting tensions, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde announced the suspension of two Home Guards and an ongoing investigation. The case has attracted widespread attention, with demands for fairness and respect for cultural customs during examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CET
- exam
- controversy
- Karnataka
- Janeu
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Congress
- education
- students
- probe
ALSO READ
Congressman Krishnamoorthi Criticizes Trump's Tariffs as Harmful and Misguided
Congress will very soon be challenging in Supreme Court constitutionality of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Jairam Ramesh.
Congress to Challenge Wakf Amendment Bill, 2024 in Supreme Court
Congress to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court
Congress Raises Concerns Over Deteriorating Indo-US Diplomatic and Trade Relations