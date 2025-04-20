Left Menu

Soldierathon: Running to Honor and Inspire

The Soldierathon marathon, flagged off by Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Gen VK Singh, aims to honor brave soldiers and promote fitness among citizens. With over 4,000 participants, it inspires both soldiers and civilians. A separate event, 'Fit Sundays on Cycle', was also held in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:39 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh flag off Soldierathon (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and former Army Chief Gen VK Singh launched the Soldierathon marathon at Dhaula Kuan, emphasizing the importance of fitness and honoring military personnel.

Speaking to ANI, Admiral Tripathi expressed his enthusiasm, noting the motivation among participants and highlighting the importance of physical fitness for overall well-being.

Gen VK Singh pointed out the event's dual purpose: maximizing soldier participation and inspiring civilians to embrace running, with around 4,000 registrants signaling broad enthusiasm for the cause.

