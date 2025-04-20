Soldierathon: Running to Honor and Inspire

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and former Army Chief Gen VK Singh launched the Soldierathon marathon at Dhaula Kuan, emphasizing the importance of fitness and honoring military personnel.

Speaking to ANI, Admiral Tripathi expressed his enthusiasm, noting the motivation among participants and highlighting the importance of physical fitness for overall well-being.

Gen VK Singh pointed out the event's dual purpose: maximizing soldier participation and inspiring civilians to embrace running, with around 4,000 registrants signaling broad enthusiasm for the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)