Easter Greetings from Leaders: A Time for Hope and Harmony

President Murmu on Sunday extended Easter greetings, emphasizing the festival's message of hope and peace. In an online statement, she highlighted how Jesus Christ's teachings urge mankind to pursue love and sacrifice.

"Easter greetings to all! We honor Jesus Christ's resurrection, a source of new hope and beginnings. His message of love and sacrifice guides humanity. May this joyful and hopeful festival bring peace and prosperity to everyone," she expressed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended heartfelt greetings on Easter, wishing for worldwide harmony and compassion.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This year stands out due to the global observance of the Jubilee Year with great enthusiasm. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal, and compassion in all. Let there be joy and harmony everywhere," remarked PM Modi. Easter Sunday, a significant Christian holiday, marks the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection. Its date varies annually, influenced by lunar and solar calendars.

According to biblical accounts, Easter is the third day following Christ's crucifixion when he rose from the dead. It is observed globally and celebrated in various cultural forms. Holy Week, starting on Palm Sunday, involves Catholics gathering to remember and partake in the Passion of Christ, spanning his entry into Jerusalem to his crucifixion.

Easter's determination, based on the lunar and solar calendar, falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox, typically between March 22 and April 25. This variation means Easter's date differs each year, sometimes varying between Eastern and Western Church calendars. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)