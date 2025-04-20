Easter Greetings: A Message of Hope and Renewal from Indian Leaders
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Easter with heartfelt greetings, emphasizing hope, renewal, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. They urged citizens to foster compassion and harmony. Easter, a globally celebrated Christian holiday, commemorates Jesus's resurrection, with dates varying based on lunar and solar calendars.
As Easter Sunday unfolded, Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his greetings, underscoring the day's symbolic significance of hope and renewal through Jesus Christ's resurrection. In a post on X, he acknowledged India's Christian communities and emphasized the timeless guidance of Jesus's teachings on compassion, forgiveness, and service for a harmonious society.
Vice President Dhankhar encouraged renewing commitments to aid the vulnerable and embody Christ's message of unconditional love. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished everyone a 'blessed' and 'joyous' Easter, highlighting the festival's global celebration during the Jubilee Year.
Prime Minister Modi expressed hope for joy, renewal, and compassion to inspire people worldwide. Easter Sunday is a crucial Christian event celebrating Jesus Christ's resurrection, varying in date annually due to lunar and solar calendars. It follows Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, remembering Christ's final days.
