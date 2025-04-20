Easter Vigil Illuminates Faith: Celebrations Spark Joy Across India

In Chennai's Nerkundram area, Christian devotees gathered at the CSI Immanuel Church to partake in the Easter Vigil Mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Hundreds of worshippers assembled to offer prayers and participate in Easter Sunday celebrations, a significant event across India's Christian community.

Easter traditions took unique forms in various regions like Kerala and Manipur, where midnight prayers were conducted. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, the Sacred Heart Cathedral hosted a vibrant display of fireworks and a light show alongside the Easter Vigil Mass and special prayers.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, conveyed their Easter greetings, highlighting the festival's spirit. PM Modi expressed hopes for joy and harmony, noting the global observance of the Jubilee Year with great enthusiasm. Easter, marking Jesus Christ's resurrection after crucifixion, occurs on the Sunday following the first full moon post-equinox, with the date varying annually between March 22 and April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)