Easter Vigil Illuminates Faith: Celebrations Spark Joy Across India

Devotees flocked to CSI Immanuel Church in Chennai to observe Easter Vigil Mass, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Similar festivities were held nationwide, including midnight prayers in Kerala and Manipur. Leaders like PM Modi extended warm wishes, emphasizing Easter's message of hope, renewal, and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:42 IST
Visuals of devotees at CSI Imannuel Church in Chennai, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai's Nerkundram area, Christian devotees gathered at the CSI Immanuel Church to partake in the Easter Vigil Mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Hundreds of worshippers assembled to offer prayers and participate in Easter Sunday celebrations, a significant event across India's Christian community.

Easter traditions took unique forms in various regions like Kerala and Manipur, where midnight prayers were conducted. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, the Sacred Heart Cathedral hosted a vibrant display of fireworks and a light show alongside the Easter Vigil Mass and special prayers.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, conveyed their Easter greetings, highlighting the festival's spirit. PM Modi expressed hopes for joy and harmony, noting the global observance of the Jubilee Year with great enthusiasm. Easter, marking Jesus Christ's resurrection after crucifixion, occurs on the Sunday following the first full moon post-equinox, with the date varying annually between March 22 and April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

