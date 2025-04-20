Left Menu

NCW Chief Urges Action on Murshidabad Violence

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged the West Bengal Government to take immediate action to ensure safety and justice for the victims of Murshidabad violence. After visiting affected areas, she emphasized the urgency of addressing the women's plight, advocating for a non-political, human-first approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:09 IST
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has placed responsibility on the West Bengal Government for the safety and justice of Murshidabad violence victims. Rahatkar, addressing the issue as beyond politics, emphasized the need for urgent and serious attention, highlighting the women's unimaginable suffering.

During a visit on April 18-19, 2025, Rahatkar interacted with victims in Malda and Murshidabad, sites of severe mob violence. Official statements revealed her appeal to West Bengal authorities to prevent neglect of these citizens, who live as refugees in relief camps, despite being in their homeland.

Rahatkar's visit included burnt homes and relief camps, where women recounted traumatic experiences. Amidst stories of loss, she underscored the State Government's duty to ensure a safe environment, urging against politicizing these tragedies and calling for compassionate, action-oriented solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

