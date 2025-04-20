Left Menu

Political Uproar Over BJP MP's Comments on Supreme Court

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai condemns BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Supreme Court, sparking widespread political backlash. Opposition leaders challenge Dubey's ideology, alleging his statements undermine judicial independence. Dubey questions the court's authority, critiquing decisions on homosexuality and religious issues, raising concerns about potential anarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks about the Supreme Court, describing them as 'supercilious' and inappropriate. Rai emphasized that questioning the dignity of the apex court is unwarranted as it commands the trust and faith of every citizen.

The controversy has ignited a political storm, with opposition parties including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denouncing the comments as an affront to judicial independence. Rai called on BJP National President JP Nadda to take immediate action against Dubey, accusing the ruling party of being intoxicated by power.

Further scrutiny came from Congress MP Imran Masood and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who accused Dubey of reflecting a dangerous trend within the BJP to undermine the judiciary. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticized Dubey, asserting that such statements should trigger contempt proceedings. Dubey has continued to challenge the Supreme Court's authority, questioning its role in making laws over contentious issues, such as decriminalization of homosexuality and religious disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

