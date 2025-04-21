Left Menu

Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Temple Visit Amidst Political Storms

BRS leader Kavitha visited the historic Bhadrachalam Temple, participating in traditional rituals. She launched a sharp criticism of Telangana's Congress government, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of negligence. The Election Commission announced elections for the Telangana Legislative Council seat due to the expiry of BRS MLC MS Prabhakar's term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:11 IST
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Nizamabad MLC, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, recently visited the Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. The visit was marked with a traditional Purnakumbham ceremony by temple priests and officials. She was accompanied by notable figures including MLC Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former MLAs.

In a sharp political commentary, Kavitha criticized the Congress-led Telangana government, singling out Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for 'administrative failure and negligence.' She accused Reddy of remaining silent on Enforcement Directorate cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, highlighting inconsistencies in his responses.

The Election Commission announced the upcoming elections for a seat in the Telangana Legislative Council, currently held by BRS MLC MS Prabhakar. As his term concludes on May 1, nominations must be submitted by April 4, with the election set for April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

