Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Temple Visit Amidst Political Storms

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Nizamabad MLC, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, recently visited the Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. The visit was marked with a traditional Purnakumbham ceremony by temple priests and officials. She was accompanied by notable figures including MLC Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former MLAs.

In a sharp political commentary, Kavitha criticized the Congress-led Telangana government, singling out Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for 'administrative failure and negligence.' She accused Reddy of remaining silent on Enforcement Directorate cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, highlighting inconsistencies in his responses.

The Election Commission announced the upcoming elections for a seat in the Telangana Legislative Council, currently held by BRS MLC MS Prabhakar. As his term concludes on May 1, nominations must be submitted by April 4, with the election set for April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)