Friedrich Merz Praises Pope Francis for Championing the Vulnerable

Germany's soon-to-be chancellor, Friedrich Merz, lauds Pope Francis for his unwavering dedication to the marginalized. Merz emphasizes the Pope's humility and faith-driven approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, publicly honored Pope Francis on Monday, celebrating the pontiff's enduring dedication to society's marginalized groups.

In a social media post on platform X, Merz commended the Pope's leadership, driven by both humility and a deep faith in God's mercy.

The statement underscores Merz's appreciation of the Pope's commitment to supporting those often overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

