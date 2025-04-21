Friedrich Merz Praises Pope Francis for Championing the Vulnerable
Germany's soon-to-be chancellor, Friedrich Merz, lauds Pope Francis for his unwavering dedication to the marginalized. Merz emphasizes the Pope's humility and faith-driven approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:53 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, publicly honored Pope Francis on Monday, celebrating the pontiff's enduring dedication to society's marginalized groups.
In a social media post on platform X, Merz commended the Pope's leadership, driven by both humility and a deep faith in God's mercy.
The statement underscores Merz's appreciation of the Pope's commitment to supporting those often overlooked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Friedrich Merz Calls for Swift Action to Boost Germany's Competitiveness Amid Tariffs and Market Slide
Germany's Response to Tariffs: A Call for Competitiveness
Germany's Leadership Prepares for U.S. Trade Challenges
Navigating Turbulent Tariffs: Germany's Diplomatic Dance
Germany Challenges Trump's Tariff Strategy