Inferno Threatens Jharkhand Village: The Race to Contain Coal Mine Blaze

A fire of massive proportions broke out at an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Rajrappa, leading to thick clouds of toxic smoke spreading across the region, according to local officials. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the community, which accuses both the local administration and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) of ignoring their warnings of an impending disaster.

Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar has deployed teams to the site, aiming to quench the flames with urgency, particularly since the blaze is dangerously close to the populated area of Bhuchungdih village. Kumar noted that mining experts from CCL are on standby, actively consulting with local authorities to devise effective containment strategies.

Villagers like Raju Mahto and Jeevan Mahto express deep concern about the fire, which now threatens their homes just 500 meters away. CCL's General Manager, Kalyanji Prasad, reassures that initial measures to lay soil and sand are in place, with alternative solutions ready should the crisis escalate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)