Left Menu

Inferno Threatens Jharkhand Village: The Race to Contain Coal Mine Blaze

A significant fire erupted at an abandoned coal mine in Rajrappa, Jharkhand, threatening thousands of residents with toxic smoke. Locals criticized authorities for inaction despite prior warnings. Emergency efforts are underway to control the fire before it reaches the densely populated Bhuchungdih village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:39 IST
Inferno Threatens Jharkhand Village: The Race to Contain Coal Mine Blaze
Polish coal miners Image Credit:

A fire of massive proportions broke out at an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Rajrappa, leading to thick clouds of toxic smoke spreading across the region, according to local officials. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the community, which accuses both the local administration and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) of ignoring their warnings of an impending disaster.

Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar has deployed teams to the site, aiming to quench the flames with urgency, particularly since the blaze is dangerously close to the populated area of Bhuchungdih village. Kumar noted that mining experts from CCL are on standby, actively consulting with local authorities to devise effective containment strategies.

Villagers like Raju Mahto and Jeevan Mahto express deep concern about the fire, which now threatens their homes just 500 meters away. CCL's General Manager, Kalyanji Prasad, reassures that initial measures to lay soil and sand are in place, with alternative solutions ready should the crisis escalate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025