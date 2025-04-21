Kuwait's Capital Edge Injects $1 Billion into India's NexGen Energia for Green Expansion
Kuwait's Capital Edge will invest $1 billion in NexGen Energia to expand its CBG infrastructure in India, reinforcing the country's transition to clean energy. This strategic investment underscores global confidence in India's renewable energy sector and will fund the deployment of CBG plants, emphasizing sustainable innovation and energy self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
NexGen Energia, a pioneer in India's renewable energy sector, has secured a significant investment of $1 billion from Capital Edge of Kuwait. This funding is set to revolutionize the infrastructure for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants, propelling India's shift to sustainable energy.
With this equity infusion, NexGen Energia aims to enhance its CBG network nationwide, marking a pivotal step toward achieving greater energy independence. The investment will not only boost production capacities but also integrate supply chain processes, leveraging technology for sustainable growth.
Over the next few years, initial projects are targeted in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, with aspirations to complete several facilities by 2026. This venture signifies a large-scale commitment to environmental and social impact, promoting a greener India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
