Kuwait's Capital Edge Injects $1 Billion into India's NexGen Energia for Green Expansion

NexGen Energia, a pioneer in India's renewable energy sector, has secured a significant investment of $1 billion from Capital Edge of Kuwait. This funding is set to revolutionize the infrastructure for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants, propelling India's shift to sustainable energy.

With this equity infusion, NexGen Energia aims to enhance its CBG network nationwide, marking a pivotal step toward achieving greater energy independence. The investment will not only boost production capacities but also integrate supply chain processes, leveraging technology for sustainable growth.

Over the next few years, initial projects are targeted in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, with aspirations to complete several facilities by 2026. This venture signifies a large-scale commitment to environmental and social impact, promoting a greener India.

