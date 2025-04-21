Global Mourning: Archbishop Poola Anthony Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

The Catholic community worldwide mourns the passing of Pope Francis, as deeply felt by Cardinal Poola Anthony, the Archbishop of Hyderabad. On Monday, Cardinal Anthony described Pope Francis as a 'shepherd to the universal Church' and a prophetic voice of mercy, justice, and peace.

In homage to Pope Francis's life and legacy, the Archdiocese of Hyderabad announced special Holy Masses and prayer services. Cardinal Poola Anthony will travel to the Vatican for the Pope's funeral and the conclave to elect the next Pontiff. The Archdiocese expressed gratitude for Pope Francis's influence and called for prayers for his eternal rest.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. His Holiness appointed several Indian archbishops and cardinals, underlining his admiration for India's cultural richness. At the upcoming conclave, four Indian cardinals, including Cardinal Poola Anthony, will participate in choosing the next leader of the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)