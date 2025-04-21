Himachal Pradesh Launches Vigilant Preparedness for Forest Fire Season

As Himachal Pradesh braces for its annual forest fire season, state authorities have intensified preparedness measures, focusing on public cooperation and swift response systems. Chief Conservator of Forests for Shimla Circle, K Thirumal, noted that recent rains have postponed the onset of significant fires. Nonetheless, the risk remains substantial, considering the state's 68% forest cover, surpassing the national average.

During a press briefing on forest fire readiness, Thirumal highlighted a lower number of fire incidents so far due to rainfall. "Although the fire season has begun, incidences are low thanks to good rainfall, with only 90 fire incidents recorded statewide. Historically, Himachal witnesses between 1,500 to 2,000 annual fire incidents," he mentioned.

Thirumal underscored the importance of awareness campaigns and community involvement to mitigate fire risks. Firefighters are deployed in vulnerable areas, and public engagement is prioritized to diminish incident numbers and ensure rapid responses. "We are running awareness campaigns, deploying personnel, and urging public cooperation. Block officers are proactively engaging with communities, addressing complaints, and coordinating immediate response efforts," he stated.

The fire season, expected to last until June 15, prompted a statewide alert urging citizens to stay vigilant. Recalling last year's statistics, Thirumal reported nearly 2,500 fire incidents recorded. The department uses satellite alerts and real-time data from agencies like the Forest Survey of India to monitor and manage fires. "We receive alerts, notify officers, verify fires, assess losses, and execute containment activities like creating fire lines," he explained.

Regions are categorized based on fire frequency. "Zones with yearly fires are deemed 'sensitive' and prioritized for prevention measures. Areas fire-free for over a decade generally don't require fire lines or personnel deployment," Thirumal elaborated.

He concluded with a public appeal for collaboration, stating, "Preventing fires requires active participation from the public. In case of fires, community assistance is crucial for containment." The Forest Department urges local communities, tourism operators, and stakeholders to stay vigilant and responsive, emphasizing the shared responsibility of safeguarding Himachal's forests.

