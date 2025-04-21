Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis, A Champion of Reform

On Monday, the spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expressed his heartfelt condolences for the late Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. In a post on the social media platform X, Shankar memorialized Pope Francis as a spiritual leader open to reform and a vigorous proponent of interfaith dialogue, while also emphasizing his focus on social and environmental issues.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar noted, 'Pope Francis was a deep believer and a traditionalist with a difference. He was pro-reform and a passionate advocate of interfaith dialogue. His concern for the environment and efforts against human trafficking are noteworthy. His call for greater understanding will continue to inspire his followers.' Shankar also reminisced about Pope Francis' message to the Art of Living at the World Culture Festival.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, had just celebrated Easter, delivering his traditional address in the Vatican square. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he became ordained as a priest in 1969 and was later elected as the 266th Pope on March 13, 2013, after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences, expressing admiration for Pope Francis' commitment to compassion, humility, and spiritual courage. Recounting his personal meetings with the Pontiff, Modi noted the Pope's affection for India and stated, 'His Holiness will be remembered as a beacon of compassion by millions across the world.' With the announcement of his death, the Vatican enters a nine-day mourning period known as Novendiale before electing his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)