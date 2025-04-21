Top Retailers Prepare to Tackle Trump’s Tariff Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump is planning a meeting with major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Target to address the consequences of wide-ranging tariffs on their businesses. This meeting aims to discuss potential effects and strategies amid pre-existing economic tensions.
In an upcoming move that could impact the retail industry, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with leading retail giants, including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Target, according to Bloomberg News.
This meeting will serve as a platform for discussing the implications of extensive tariffs on the operations of these major companies.
The discussions come amid rising economic tensions, aiming to devise strategies to mitigate potential negative impacts on the retail sector's performance.
