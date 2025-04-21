Top Retailers Prepare to Tackle Trump’s Tariff Talks

In an upcoming move that could impact the retail industry, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with leading retail giants, including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Target, according to Bloomberg News.

This meeting will serve as a platform for discussing the implications of extensive tariffs on the operations of these major companies.

The discussions come amid rising economic tensions, aiming to devise strategies to mitigate potential negative impacts on the retail sector's performance.

