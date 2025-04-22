Global Market Tension: Trump's Fed Critique and Rising Tariffs Stir Economic Jitters

Amid ongoing trade tensions and economic uncertainty, emerging market stocks presented a mixed outlook on Tuesday. President Donald Trump's relentless criticism of the Federal Reserve and its chief, Jerome Powell, has further unsettled investors, increasing fears of a possible global recession.

This has left the MSCI Emerging Markets Index largely static, while some currencies, including Turkey's lira and Russia's rouble, experienced modest declines. Trump's vocal pushback against the Fed's interest rates policy threatens the global appeal of the U.S. dollar and has amplified concerns about the independence of central banks.

The situation is further complicated by the U.S. finalizing significant tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asia, pushing gold prices above $3,500 per ounce. In response, currencies like the South African rand gained, reflecting a broader trend of volatile currency movements triggered by these economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)