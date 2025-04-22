Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Tourists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condemned Tuesday's terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that the perpetrators would face severe repercussions. He announced plans to visit Srinagar to assess the security situation. Through a post on X, Shah expressed profound anguish and solidarity with the victims' families.

Following a video conference briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah prepared for an urgent security review meeting in Srinagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh voiced deep sorrow, condemning the act as cowardly. This attack, targeting tourists in Anantnag's Pahalgam area, prompted a swift government response, including PM Modi's involvement.

PM Modi has instructed Shah to visit the Anantnag district site, stressing the need for decisive action. Reports indicate civilian injuries following terrorist gunfire, though official casualty details remain unconfirmed. The state government has yet to release further information, but injured tourists are receiving hospital care in Pahalgam.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the attack's severity, noting its unprecedented nature against civilians, and expressed grief and outrage. Political condemnation echoed throughout the region, as leaders across parties deplored the assault on peace and tourism.

Security personnel and emergency services swiftly responded, arriving at the scene with ambulances. Leaders collectively called for resilience and solidarity in the wake of the attack, underscoring the significance of safeguarding civilians and restoring serenity in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)