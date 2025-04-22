U.S. Sanctions Iranian LPG Magnate Amid Nuclear Talks

The United States has intensified its economic pressure on Iran by issuing new sanctions targeting Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh, a prominent figure in the liquefied petroleum gas industry, and his extensive corporate network. This move comes as negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program continue.

The Treasury Department disclosed that Emamjomeh's network has been instrumental in exporting Iranian LPG and crude oil, generating substantial revenue crucial for funding Iran's nuclear and weapons programs. Additionally, these activities support regional proxy groups such as Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The imposition of these sanctions occurs amid positive diplomatic talks, with both U.S. and Iranian negotiators making significant strides. Discussions are set to resume in Oman, promising potential developments in nuclear agreement frameworks.

