U.S. Stocks Rally as Trade Tensions Ease and Earnings Impress

U.S. stocks experienced a robust rebound on Tuesday as investors shifted their focus to earnings reports amid promising signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. This came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated potential de-escalation in the ongoing trade disputes.

In parallel, the International Monetary Fund revised global growth forecasts downward, citing the adverse impact of U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, President Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on interest rates contributed to apprehensions regarding U.S. economic prospects.

The market witnessed substantial gains with major indices showing impressive upswings and growth in mega-cap stocks such as Apple and Tesla. Oil prices also saw an uptick, supported by sanctions on Iran. Despite these positive movements, concerns linger over long-term economic stability.

