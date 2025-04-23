Left Menu

Thai Rice Woes: U.S. Tariffs, Exports and Farmer's Plight

Thai rice farmers face significant challenges as rice prices drop and U.S. tariffs threaten exports. The potential tariffs could make Thai jasmine rice uncompetitive, handing an advantage to Vietnam. Farmers and industry leaders await negotiations with the U.S. as domestic and export market pressures increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:32 IST
Thai Rice Woes: U.S. Tariffs, Exports and Farmer's Plight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thai farmers, already reeling from a drop in rice prices, now face a new threat: U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. These tariffs could significantly reduce Thai rice exports to the U.S., one of its most lucrative markets. The industry, which shipped 849,000 metric tons of rice to the U.S. last year, is concerned about the steep 36% tariff threat unless negotiations succeed.

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, warns that U.S. tariffs would make Thai jasmine rice too costly, shifting demand to cheaper Vietnamese rice. Production costs in Thailand are higher, and farmers fear for their survival if prices are slashed. The association aims to export 7.5 million tons this year, but competition is fierce.

Farmers and industry leaders are banking on successful negotiations led by Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. Meanwhile, overall rice exports are down 30% as the market adapts to shifts, and concerns grow over the economic impact of potential concessions made to the U.S. on domestic agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025