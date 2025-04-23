Thai Rice Woes: U.S. Tariffs, Exports and Farmer's Plight
Thai rice farmers face significant challenges as rice prices drop and U.S. tariffs threaten exports. The potential tariffs could make Thai jasmine rice uncompetitive, handing an advantage to Vietnam. Farmers and industry leaders await negotiations with the U.S. as domestic and export market pressures increase.
Thai farmers, already reeling from a drop in rice prices, now face a new threat: U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. These tariffs could significantly reduce Thai rice exports to the U.S., one of its most lucrative markets. The industry, which shipped 849,000 metric tons of rice to the U.S. last year, is concerned about the steep 36% tariff threat unless negotiations succeed.
Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, warns that U.S. tariffs would make Thai jasmine rice too costly, shifting demand to cheaper Vietnamese rice. Production costs in Thailand are higher, and farmers fear for their survival if prices are slashed. The association aims to export 7.5 million tons this year, but competition is fierce.
Farmers and industry leaders are banking on successful negotiations led by Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. Meanwhile, overall rice exports are down 30% as the market adapts to shifts, and concerns grow over the economic impact of potential concessions made to the U.S. on domestic agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
