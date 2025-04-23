Left Menu

Nation Mourns as Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the victims. The attack claimed the lives of innocent tourists, prompting national outrage. Shah chaired a high-level security meeting in Srinagar and vowed harsh action against the perpetrators. Prime Minister Modi returned to India for urgent consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Tuesday's deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which has plunged both the Kashmir Valley and the nation into mourning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the victims during a solemn ceremony in Srinagar on Wednesday. The attack, marking one of the most significant acts of terrorism since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, resulted in the death of innocent tourists, invoking collective grief across the country.

On Tuesday evening, Shah flew to Srinagar, where he chaired a high-level security meeting with senior officials to address the crisis. During the meeting, he emphasized that those responsible for the heinous attack will face severe consequences, vowing justice for the victims. Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation, stating via a social media post, "Anguished by the terror attack. We will come down heavily on the perpetrators."

In response to the escalating situation, Prime Minister Modi curtailed his visit to Saudi Arabia, returning immediately to New Delhi. Upon arrival, he convened an urgent briefing at Palam Airport with key national security officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Meanwhile, across the Kashmir Valley, local political parties and traders' unions have jointly called for a shutdown in solidarity with the victims' families and to denounce the atrocious attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

