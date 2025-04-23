Left Menu

Jamaat's Former Leader Condemns Pahalgam Attack as 'Crime Against Humanity'

Ghulam Qadir Lone, ex-General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, denounces the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasizes that such acts harm innocent tourists and disturb regional peace. Jamaat, banned in 2019, has since worked to distance itself from militancy and engage with security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:46 IST
Banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami's former General Secretary Ghulam Qadir Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ghulam Qadir Lone, the former General Secretary of the now-banned Jamaat-e-Islami, condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the attack targeted innocent tourists without religious justification, aiming solely to disrupt the region's peace.

In an interview with ANI, Lone emphasized the gravity of the situation, labelling the attack as a 'crime' that must be universally resisted and protested against. Since its ban as an 'Unlawful Association' in 2019, under the zero-tolerance policy led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jamaat has sought to engage with security agencies and denounce militancy.

Lone, involved with Jamaat since 1968, highlighted their efforts to dissociate from militancy, stating that attackers have no religious base and should not be associated with any community. The attack has prompted search operations, leaving Pahalgam's once-bustling streets silent as local groups call for a shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

