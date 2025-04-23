Left Menu

India in Mourning: Heightened Security After Pahalgam Tragedy

Security measures have been intensified in Doda following a terror attack in Pahalgam that shook the nation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi have expressed their condolences and underscore a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. Political parties and groups show solidarity, calling for a shutdown in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:32 IST
Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security enhancement following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, authorities have tightened safety protocols in the Doda region. SSP Sandeep Mehta emphasized the necessity for heightened security amidst rising emotional tensions, urging the public to express opinions cautiously to avoid inflaming communal sentiments.

The national tragedy, marked by the deaths of innocent tourists, reverberated across the country, leading to heartfelt tributes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a solemn ceremony outside Srinagar's Police Control Room. Amit Shah strongly condemned the attack, ensuring those responsible will face the fiercest consequences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting short his diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia, returned to New Delhi to address the crisis. In parallel, regional political parties and traders' unions have united in grief, calling for a full shutdown across Kashmir in a show of solidarity with the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

