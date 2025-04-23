Left Menu

Nation in Mourning: Protests and Tributes Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, protests erupted while dignitaries paid tribute to victims. Home Minister Amit Shah met with affected families, stressing consequences for the culprits. Prime Minister Modi, cutting his Saudi visit short, held urgent security discussions amidst national grief and solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:52 IST
Nation in Mourning: Protests and Tributes Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
Protests in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu, members of various Hindu organizations and BJP leaders protested against the Pahalgam terrorist attack that targeted tourists. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the loss of innocent lives and has left the nation grieving. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the victims' families outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar to offer his condolences.

During a solemn ceremony, Minister Shah laid a wreath in memory of those who perished, reflecting the collective sorrow felt across the Kashmir Valley and the nation. This tragedy marks one of the largest terror incidents since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Shah also chaired a high-level security meeting with various agencies in response to the attack.

Briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from Saudi Arabia to address the crisis, Shah expressed determination to bring the perpetrators to justice. In Delhi, PM Modi conferred with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Meanwhile, political groups and traders' unions in Kashmir expressed solidarity through a valley-wide shutdown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025