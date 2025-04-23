Nation in Mourning: Protests and Tributes Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, protests erupted while dignitaries paid tribute to victims. Home Minister Amit Shah met with affected families, stressing consequences for the culprits. Prime Minister Modi, cutting his Saudi visit short, held urgent security discussions amidst national grief and solidarity.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu, members of various Hindu organizations and BJP leaders protested against the Pahalgam terrorist attack that targeted tourists. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the loss of innocent lives and has left the nation grieving. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the victims' families outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar to offer his condolences.
During a solemn ceremony, Minister Shah laid a wreath in memory of those who perished, reflecting the collective sorrow felt across the Kashmir Valley and the nation. This tragedy marks one of the largest terror incidents since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Shah also chaired a high-level security meeting with various agencies in response to the attack.
Briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from Saudi Arabia to address the crisis, Shah expressed determination to bring the perpetrators to justice. In Delhi, PM Modi conferred with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Meanwhile, political groups and traders' unions in Kashmir expressed solidarity through a valley-wide shutdown. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
