Nation in Mourning: Protests and Tributes Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In Jammu, members of various Hindu organizations and BJP leaders protested against the Pahalgam terrorist attack that targeted tourists. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the loss of innocent lives and has left the nation grieving. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the victims' families outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar to offer his condolences.

During a solemn ceremony, Minister Shah laid a wreath in memory of those who perished, reflecting the collective sorrow felt across the Kashmir Valley and the nation. This tragedy marks one of the largest terror incidents since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Shah also chaired a high-level security meeting with various agencies in response to the attack.

Briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from Saudi Arabia to address the crisis, Shah expressed determination to bring the perpetrators to justice. In Delhi, PM Modi conferred with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Meanwhile, political groups and traders' unions in Kashmir expressed solidarity through a valley-wide shutdown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)