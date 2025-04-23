Terror Strikes Baisaran Meadow: A Blow to Kashmir Tourism

In a grim development, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Wednesday that three residents of Karnataka were killed in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, which transpired on Tuesday, led to the Minister coordinating with Civil Aviation authorities to arrange an additional flight to Karnataka.

This attack, aimed at undermining tourism, occurred around 3 pm when terrorists descended upon the Baisaran valley, commonly referred to as 'mini Switzerland' due to its scenic beauty, and started firing at tourists. The attack poses a significant threat to the region's tourism sector.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has promptly responded by sending a team, led by a Deputy Inspector General, to support the Jammu and Kashmir Police in their probe of this deadliest civilian assault in two decades. Official sources confirmed to ANI that the NIA's involvement is crucial, considering 26 tourists were killed and over three dozen injured in this horrific attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)