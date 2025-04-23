Left Menu

Unified Outcry in Kashmir: Citizens Demand Justice After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In Srinagar, citizens protested outside the Police Control Room after the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding justice and stronger government action. Protesters highlighted the assault on Kashmiriyat and called for unity across religious lines. The attack, viewed as both a humanitarian and economic blow, has prompted widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:07 IST
Protests in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, citizens in Srinagar gathered outside the Police Control Room in a display of collective mourning and outrage against the violence. Protesters, speaking to ANI, expressed a deep sense of loss, with one stating, "This is mourning. All of Kashmir is mourning the death of humanity." Others emphasized their affection for tourists, underscoring the profound impact of the attack on the community's spirit.

Protesters demanded decisive action from the government and security forces. "We respect the police, we are with them. But the government must act," one protester urged. The inclusive message of unity across religious communities was echoed as they called for a collective effort to uphold humanity. "This attack is a blow to Kashmiriyat," lamented an elderly protester, reflecting on the region's enduring spirit of harmony and hospitality.

Political leaders also voiced their condemnation. Sunil Sharma, from the BJP, described the incident as "a direct attack on humanity," promising justice for those affected. Likewise, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh of the Awami Ittehad Party warned against attempts to destabilize the region. The incident has galvanized various factions, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, into action, as they urged for justice and peace amidst the clamor for accountability. In response, the National Investigation Agency has supported local authorities in probing the attack, marking it as a significant incident post-Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

