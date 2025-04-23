Emerging Markets Surge Amidst Trump's Trade Softening
Emerging market stocks and currencies surged after U.S. President Trump hinted at reducing tariffs on China and assured markets of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's security. Asian and Eastern European stocks led the rise, while cautious optimism prevailed amid ongoing trade negotiations. South African stocks and the rand also saw gains.
Emerging market stocks and currencies experienced an upswing on Wednesday following President Trump's remarks suggesting a potential reduction in U.S. tariffs on China and a commitment to retaining Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Asian stocks, including those in Hong Kong and Taiwan, spearheaded the rally, with a central and eastern European index adding momentum. Trump's softer stance on trade has injected positivity into global market sentiment.
However, caution remains amid ongoing trade talks and geopolitical challenges, as seen with the steadiness of the Polish zloty ahead of a bond auction and the South African rand's slight appreciation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
