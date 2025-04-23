Left Menu

Indian Navy Mourns Fallen Hero: Lt. Vinay Narwal's Last Journey

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid homage to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack has led to heightened security and demands for strong action against terrorism. Narwal's untimely death came shortly after his wedding celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:01 IST
Indian Navy Mourns Fallen Hero: Lt. Vinay Narwal's Last Journey
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi laid a wreath at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to honor the fallen hero, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Lt. Narwal lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. His remains are set to be transported to Karnal, Haryana.

In the aftermath, Narwal's grandfather, Hawa Singh, implored the government to intensify efforts against terrorism, emphasizing the need for severe punishment for the attackers. "We urge the government to end terrorism swiftly," Singh expressed with emotion.

Lt. Narwal, originally from Haryana and stationed in Kochi, was in Pahalgam on leave with his wife when the attack occurred. His tragic death has sent shockwaves through his community, especially after celebrating his wedding just days prior on April 16.

The Indian Navy, expressing its condolences through a social media post, noted, "The Indian Navy mourns the loss of Lt. Vinay Narwal and offers heartfelt sympathies to his family during this tragic time." The statement continued to extend support to all affected by the attack and wished for those injured a quick recovery.

This tragic event is one of the most significant terror attacks since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. In response, security forces increased patrols and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible. The normally vibrant tourist area saw deserted streets, and numerous organizations called for a bandh in Jammu to protest against the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025