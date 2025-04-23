Indian Navy Mourns Fallen Hero: Lt. Vinay Narwal's Last Journey

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi laid a wreath at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to honor the fallen hero, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Lt. Narwal lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. His remains are set to be transported to Karnal, Haryana.

In the aftermath, Narwal's grandfather, Hawa Singh, implored the government to intensify efforts against terrorism, emphasizing the need for severe punishment for the attackers. "We urge the government to end terrorism swiftly," Singh expressed with emotion.

Lt. Narwal, originally from Haryana and stationed in Kochi, was in Pahalgam on leave with his wife when the attack occurred. His tragic death has sent shockwaves through his community, especially after celebrating his wedding just days prior on April 16.

The Indian Navy, expressing its condolences through a social media post, noted, "The Indian Navy mourns the loss of Lt. Vinay Narwal and offers heartfelt sympathies to his family during this tragic time." The statement continued to extend support to all affected by the attack and wished for those injured a quick recovery.

This tragic event is one of the most significant terror attacks since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. In response, security forces increased patrols and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible. The normally vibrant tourist area saw deserted streets, and numerous organizations called for a bandh in Jammu to protest against the violence.

