Outcry Over Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for Swift Action Intensify
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh condemned the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attack calling it barbaric and meticulously planned. As investigations unfold, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the site. State governments addressed the loss, and prominent figures paid tribute to the victims.
In a strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, Senior Congress leader Karan Singh voiced his outrage, labeling the incident as 'shocking and beyond all norms of civilized behavior.' Singh decried the attack as heartless and systematic, attributing it to a strategic plan by terrorists.
The attack, which claimed civilian lives, underscored a new level of planning according to Singh. 'Tourism is vital for Kashmir, and this attack will gravely impact the local economy,' he noted, urging for a comprehensive investigation and an apt response to prevent future incidents.
The aftermath of the attack was marked by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony for Indian Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal at the Cargo Terminal. His widow bid a tearful farewell, reflecting the profound personal and national grief. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation, signifying the gravity of the attack, as the National Investigation Agency joined the probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
