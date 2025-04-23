Left Menu

Outcry Over Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for Swift Action Intensify

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh condemned the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attack calling it barbaric and meticulously planned. As investigations unfold, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the site. State governments addressed the loss, and prominent figures paid tribute to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:38 IST
Outcry Over Pahalgam Terror Attack: Calls for Swift Action Intensify
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, Senior Congress leader Karan Singh voiced his outrage, labeling the incident as 'shocking and beyond all norms of civilized behavior.' Singh decried the attack as heartless and systematic, attributing it to a strategic plan by terrorists.

The attack, which claimed civilian lives, underscored a new level of planning according to Singh. 'Tourism is vital for Kashmir, and this attack will gravely impact the local economy,' he noted, urging for a comprehensive investigation and an apt response to prevent future incidents.

The aftermath of the attack was marked by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony for Indian Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal at the Cargo Terminal. His widow bid a tearful farewell, reflecting the profound personal and national grief. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation, signifying the gravity of the attack, as the National Investigation Agency joined the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025