Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Grief and Justice Sought After Terror Attack

Following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah paid his respects to victim Syed Adil Hussain Shah. The attack, which claimed Adil's life, has left his family mourning their sole breadwinner, prompting the CM to promise government support. Security forces have launched search operations to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:18 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Grief and Justice Sought After Terror Attack
J-K CM Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who tragically died during the Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the media, CM Abdullah assured the grieving family of Syed Adil of comprehensive support from the government.

Expressing condolences, Abdullah stated, "We strongly condemn this act and extend our sympathies to those affected. Our visitors, who came to celebrate, tragically return in coffins. Reports suggest Adil bravely attempted to thwart the attack, risking his life. We must support this family, ensuring justice and assistance." Syed Adil was the family's sole breadwinner, leaving them struggling and heartbroken.

Adil's father, Syed Haider Shah, voiced profound grief and demanded justice, emphasizing, "My son was our family's only provider. He left for work yesterday, but tragedy struck. He was martyred; we seek justice for his innocent life taken prematurely." Shah's mother mourned the irreplaceable loss, lamenting the absence of their sole support. Amidst the grief, security forces initiated operations to track the perpetrators of one of the most significant attacks since the Article 370 abrogation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025