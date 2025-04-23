Tragedy in Pahalgam: Grief and Justice Sought After Terror Attack
Following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah paid his respects to victim Syed Adil Hussain Shah. The attack, which claimed Adil's life, has left his family mourning their sole breadwinner, prompting the CM to promise government support. Security forces have launched search operations to apprehend the culprits.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who tragically died during the Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the media, CM Abdullah assured the grieving family of Syed Adil of comprehensive support from the government.
Expressing condolences, Abdullah stated, "We strongly condemn this act and extend our sympathies to those affected. Our visitors, who came to celebrate, tragically return in coffins. Reports suggest Adil bravely attempted to thwart the attack, risking his life. We must support this family, ensuring justice and assistance." Syed Adil was the family's sole breadwinner, leaving them struggling and heartbroken.
Adil's father, Syed Haider Shah, voiced profound grief and demanded justice, emphasizing, "My son was our family's only provider. He left for work yesterday, but tragedy struck. He was martyred; we seek justice for his innocent life taken prematurely." Shah's mother mourned the irreplaceable loss, lamenting the absence of their sole support. Amidst the grief, security forces initiated operations to track the perpetrators of one of the most significant attacks since the Article 370 abrogation. (ANI)
