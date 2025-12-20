Controversy Surrounds Amended MGNREGA Bill in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong opposition against the amended MGNREGA bill, arguing that the new legislation unfairly shifts the scheme's financial burden onto states.

Abdullah expressed dissatisfaction with the bill's title, 'Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission', comparing it to a Bollywood film called 'Ji Mummy Ji'. He criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the initiative, calling it 'wrong'.

He further clarified his approach to political critique, stating he will commend the government when appropriate but remains dedicated to pointing out shortcomings wherever they arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)