Controversy Surrounds Amended MGNREGA Bill in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the amended MGNREGA bill, claiming it places the scheme's financial burden on states and removes Mahatma Gandhi's name, which is detrimental. He expressed discontent over the bill's name, likening it to a Bollywood film, while asserting his commitment to honest political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong opposition against the amended MGNREGA bill, arguing that the new legislation unfairly shifts the scheme's financial burden onto states.

Abdullah expressed dissatisfaction with the bill's title, 'Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission', comparing it to a Bollywood film called 'Ji Mummy Ji'. He criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the initiative, calling it 'wrong'.

He further clarified his approach to political critique, stating he will commend the government when appropriate but remains dedicated to pointing out shortcomings wherever they arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

