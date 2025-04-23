Left Menu

Nation Unites in Outrage: Calls for Justice After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong show of solidarity, the caretaker of a Udhampur madrassa condemns the Pahalgam terror attack, declaring that terrorists have no religion. Local and national leaders, along with the community, stand with the victims as the government vows decisive action. The NIA joins the investigation into the deadliest civilian attack in Kashmir in two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:19 IST
Raj Ali, caretaker of the Jamia Ruqaiya Lil Banat madrassa in Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Udhampur, the caretaker of the Jamia Ruqaiya Lil Banat madrassa sharply criticized the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing community solidarity and stating that terrorists have no religion. He labeled the incident as a disgrace to Muslims, asserting unwavering support for the victims and their families.

Speaking to ANI, the caretaker expressed a heartfelt connection to the attack victims, highlighting the prayers offered by the madrassa students. He strongly condemned the terrorists, stating they are not representative of any faith. A student also voiced the need for harsh punishment for those responsible, echoing nationwide calls for justice.

The Pahalgam attack has sparked nationwide outrage, demanding swift justice and stronger counter-terrorism measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured at Anantnag's Government Medical College, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured firm government action against terrorism, reiterating India's zero-tolerance policy. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) joined the probe, investigating the deadliest civilian attack in Kashmir in two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

