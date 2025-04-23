Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Races to J&K After Pahalgam Attack

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is en route to Srinagar after a terror attack struck Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed Shinde utilized a private plane for urgent transit.

According to a formal statement from the Maharashtra Deputy CM's office, Shinde is heading to the troubled region to assist residents from the state marooned by the conflict. Additionally, a contingent of Shiv Sena workers dispatched to Srinagar aims to bolster the relief effort.

Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi, following his expedited return from Saudi Arabia. The CCS's agenda centered on strategizing immediate responses to the recent attack, which claimed the lives of unsuspecting travelers.

Key figures at the CCS meeting included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Rajnath Singh, voicing grief over the casualties, promised decisive measures against those culpable. Meanwhile, Singh held separate discussions with top security personnel to tackle the heightened threat level.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a site visit in Baisaran Meadow, Pahalgam, where he assessed the attack's impact. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is collaborating with local police to advance investigations, while security operations intensify across the area.

