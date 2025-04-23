In a decisive move, Britain's state-owned energy provider, Great British Energy, has pledged to exclude solar panels tied to alleged forced labour involving Uyghurs in China. This promise comes amidst Britain's ambitious goal to decarbonize its electricity sector by 2030, requiring a significant boost in renewable energy, particularly solar power.

China, producing over 80% of the global supply of solar panels, faces scrutiny following a report from Sheffield Hallam University indicating forced Uyghur labour in producing polysilicon—a vital component in solar panels. While China denies these allegations, they have been dubbed the "lies of the century" by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. Implementation of explicit commitments on forced labour within the company legislation is underway in parliament, with Great British Energy set to lead in developing ethical supply chains.

The initiative aligns GB Energy with other global actions, such as the U.S. ban on imports from Chinese firms linked to forced labour allegations. Despite concerns, Solar Energy UK reassures that this legislative change will not hinder Britain's path to achieving its 2030 net-zero targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)