Grief and Resolve: Families Mourn Victims of Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a devastating turn of events, Yatish Parmar and his son Sumit, were among the 26 casualties of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Their mortal remains arrived in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, amidst a deep atmosphere of sorrow and mourning amongst family and friends. Condolences were extended by many, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who paid his tributes at the Parmar residence and comforted grieving relatives.

Prashant Nathani, a relative of the victims, revealed that Yatish and Sumit had traveled to Kashmir for a pilgrimage on April 16. They were on a 15-day visit to attend Morari Bapu's katha and engage in sightseeing, which tragically became fatal when terrorists attacked during an outing to Baisaran Meadow. Their deaths were confirmed to the family early on Wednesday morning as official procedures to return their bodies began.

Responding to the attack, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel promised financial assistance to the victims' families, while the Indian government issued robust diplomatic responses. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced several measures against Pakistan, highlighting the linkage of terrorism and cross-border threats. This tragic event is among the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)