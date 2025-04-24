Unity in Grief: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack
Rajasthan's CM Bhajanlal Sharma, alongside other leaders, pays tribute to Pahalgam victim Neeraj Udhwani. Sharma reassures that the culprits will face justice and stresses the need for decisive actions. The grief-stricken family, while wary of political narratives, calls for unity against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid his last respects to the Pahalgam attack victim, Neeraj Udhwani, in Jaipur on Thursday. Sharma assured that both central and state governments stand by the bereaved family, promising that justice will be served. 'This tragic incident demands accountability,' Sharma stated.
Prominent political figures, including State Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, along with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, joined the gathering to express their condolences. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tikaram Jully, and Govind Singh Dotasara also visited the residence, pledging support to the grieving family.
Neeraj's uncle, Dinesh Udhwani, expressed his stance on the issue, emphasizing that terrorism transcends religion. He highlighted the necessity of unified, robust measures against terrorism, indicating a surgical strike if Pakistan's role is established. His remarks addressed the political milieu without attempting to link it to divisive ideologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
