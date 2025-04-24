Floods and Trade Wars: Kentucky Farmers Battle Twin Crises
Drew Langley, a Kentucky farmer, faces challenges as U.S.-China trade tensions and flooding disrupt soybean planting. Historic rains flooded fields, complicating agricultural efforts amidst trade tariffs impacting global markets. Farmers attempt to adapt while waiting for potential trade deal relief and grappling with shifts in crop planting strategies.
Kentucky farmer Drew Langley is facing dire circumstances as he attempts to plant soybeans amidst a backdrop of trade tensions and flooding. A once-hopeful planting season has turned challenging due to the U.S.-China trade war and historic rainfall, complicating efforts and affecting local agricultural output.
The unusually heavy rains have submerged Langley's fields and impacted thousands of other farms in Kentucky. Farmers in this state, which plays a small role in national soybean production, are seeing their export prospects diminished. This comes with lingering uncertainties in trade following tariffs that have affected the global agricultural market.
Across the United States, farmers are grappling with similar issues, trying to navigate through the economic hit from tariffs and making last-minute planting decisions. Despite the setbacks, many in Kentucky maintain optimism about potential trade deal relief, even as they rethink planting corn and soybeans this season.
