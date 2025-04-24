Left Menu

Britain Pushes for Global Energy Security Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

The UK is advocating for stronger international cooperation in energy security, warning against reliance on volatile supply chains. This call follows disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Britain aims to decarbonize electricity by 2030, emphasizing renewable energy while maintaining some fossil fuel use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Britain has called for enhanced global cooperation to bolster energy security. The UK government communicated this imperative to international leaders and business chiefs, highlighting the dangers of reliance on vulnerable supply chains.

The urgency follows significant disruptions after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which led to global price surges and prompted the EU to seek alternatives to Russian fuel. During a two-day meeting in London, notable figures, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressed diverse energy security challenges.

Amid these discussions, Britain is prioritizing the decarbonization of its electricity sector by 2030. Investments worth £300 million have been earmarked for enhancing offshore wind capacity, a strategy central to increasing renewable energy sources and countering economic vulnerabilities due to high fossil fuel costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

