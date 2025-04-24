Left Menu

UK Blocks Export of Gaming Gear to Russia in New Sanctions

The UK government has banned the export of video game controllers to Russia, aiming to halt their use in piloting drones against Ukraine. The move is part of broader sanctions that also restrict software exports crucial to Russia's defense and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has announced a ban on exporting video game controllers to Russia, aiming to prevent them from being adapted to pilot drones that could be used against Ukraine. This measure forms part of a new wave of trade sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of the neighboring nation.

The decision aligns with the European Union's earlier prohibition of similar gaming accessories. It arrives shortly after a report from Ukraine's air force indicating Russia launched 215 drones and missiles in a recent overnight offensive.

In addition to restricting gaming controllers, Britain is also curtailing the export of software that supports Russia's defense and energy sectors. This includes programs essential for developing weaponry and exploring new oil and gas reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

