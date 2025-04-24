United Against Terror: Leaders' Commitment at Srinagar Meeting

The All-Party Meeting held in Srinagar commenced with a poignant two-minute silence, honoring the innocent lives lost in the recent terror attack at Pahalgam. The gathering symbolized a moment of shared grief and reinforced determination in the quest against terrorism among the leaders present.

Convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, the meeting marked a pivotal convergence of political figures across the spectrum. Senior PDP figure and ex-Law Minister Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari described the April 22 attack as 'shocking,' emphasizing the gravity of the situation before entering high-level discussions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the media, asserted unwavering support for the security forces and underlined the need for heightened accountability and readiness to deter future attacks. He praised local residents for their prompt assistance in crisis times, underscoring the importance of cooperative defense strategies. Additionally, Abdullah appealed to citizens nationwide to discard the notion of Kashmiris as adversaries, extending his compassion to the attack victims. He reiterated his trust in the government's initiatives and urged patience to witness their outcomes.

