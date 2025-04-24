Left Menu

Water Wars: India's Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan Sparks Alarm

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following a militant attack in Kashmir. The treaty, critical for water sharing between nuclear-armed neighbors, has survived past conflicts. Immediate water impact is limited, but Pakistan warns this could destabilize its agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has announced the immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a significant move following a militant attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 casualties. The treaty had previously withstood multiple conflicts between the two nations, who have long disputed water usage rights.

Signed in 1960 with World Bank mediation, the Indus Waters Treaty divides water usage of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. India has control over the eastern rivers, while Pakistan relies heavily on the western rivers for irrigation and hydropower. Recent concerns arose as Pakistan accused India of unfair water diversion via upstream projects, a claim India denies.

The suspension raises concerns over Pakistan's agriculture, heavily reliant on river water. Without crucial data sharing or guaranteed water flows from India, Pakistan fears an agricultural crisis. Pakistani officials have termed India's action as an aggressive stance, risking further diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

