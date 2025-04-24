BJP MP Condemns Pahalgam Attack as J&K Strives for Peace

In a strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari highlighted the paradox of violence coinciding with peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Tiwari, who visited Pahalgam on April 15, remarked on the striking contrast between the residents' prior peaceful existence and the sudden surge of unrest.

The Pahalgam attack has prompted an immediate response from the Indian government, which has suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, all existing visas have been revoked, with medical visas set to remain valid only until April 29, 2025.

In the attack's wake, an all-party meeting has been called for at the Parliament at 6 pm Thursday, set to include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from various parties including Shiv Sena, Congress, and AIMIM, to discuss measures to ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)