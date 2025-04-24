AIUDF Chief Condemns MLA's Remarks on Pahalgam Terror Attack
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal distanced the party from MLA Aminul Islam's controversial remarks on the Pahalgam attack. Ajmal emphasized unity with the Indian government, stating terrorism has no religion. Islam was arrested for his comments, which officials claimed were misleading and had potential to create unrest.
In a recent development, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal has publicly condemned the remarks made by party MLA Aminul Islam regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. The statement, deemed derogatory, led to Islam's arrest.
Ajmal clarified that Islam's comments were solely his own and did not reflect AIUDF's stance. He described the remarks as unfortunate and urged unity with the Indian government, reiterating that terrorism has no religion and condemning attempts to defame Islam and the Muslim community.
Assam Police confirmed Islam's arrest, citing his statements' potential to incite unrest. The arrest was publicly supported by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who stressed the state's zero-tolerance policy towards justifying the Pahalgam attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
