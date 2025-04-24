Left Menu

Impact of Pahalgam Attack: Increased Flights and Reduced Fares at Srinagar

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Srinagar airport saw a surge in passenger departures, with extended flight operations ensuring smooth travel. The Civil Aviation Ministry directed airlines to maintain fair pricing and operational transparency, resulting in fare reductions despite ongoing public concern over high ticket prices.

Impact of Pahalgam Attack: Increased Flights and Reduced Fares at Srinagar
Passengers at Srinagar Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, logistics at Srinagar airport intensified to facilitate the safe and efficient travel of passengers. On Thursday, a total of 10,090 passengers, primarily tourists, flew out, while 4,107 arrived, amid heightened security and logistical coordination.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that 110 flights operated between 6 am to 8 pm, moving a total of 14,197 passengers. Notably, eight additional flights were added to manage the increased demand. In a decisive move, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu instructed airlines to regulate airfares and expand flight availability to support affected tourists.

Airlines responded by canceling fees and boosting capacity, leading to a significant drop in fares. For example, Srinagar to Delhi ticket prices, initially soaring past Rs 20,000, have been reduced to below Rs 10,000. Despite these efforts, public discontent over pricing persists, prompting ongoing monitoring by the Ministry to prevent exploitation during this crisis period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

