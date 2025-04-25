Left Menu

Nation Unites in Protest: Trade Bandh and Candlelight Vigils Mark Response to Pahalgam Attack

The Confederation of All India Traders called a 'trade bandh' in Delhi to protest a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Nationwide protests express solidarity with the government against terrorism. Vigils, marches, and rallies are held across key cities, condemning the act and honoring the victims.

Updated: 25-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:54 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) organized a 'trade bandh' in Delhi on Friday in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed several people. Markets in the capital were shuttered as traders paid tribute to the victims and expressed support for the government's firm stance against terrorism.

Protests erupted nationwide with demonstrators chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, denouncing the neighboring country. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, along with CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, spearheaded the protest march in Delhi, displaying solidarity with the 'trade bandh'.

Demonstrations stretched across India, with the BJP Yuva Morcha staging a protest in Bhubaneswar. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal condemned the attack, affirming the government's resolve to combat terrorism. In Anantnag, students marched while demanding justice, echoing sentiments seen in Chandigarh and Ayodhya, where candlelight vigils were held.

Delhi's Khan Market Trade Association joined in with a commemorative march, while Bhopal saw candlelight processions led by BJP officials, including state party president VD Sharma. The attack, occurring in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, claimed 26 lives, among them Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen. It's one of the most lethal attacks post-Article 370 abrogation and follows the 2019 Pulwama attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

