Zero Tolerance: India's Stern Stand Against Pahalgam Terrorism

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh emphasized India's zero tolerance on terror post the Pahalgam attack, promising swift punishment for the culprits. Former DGP Sarbdeep Singh Virk discussed the attack's adverse effects on Kashmir's tourism-dependent economy and called for a strong but strategic response to terrorism.

  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh reaffirmed the Modi administration's unwavering 'zero tolerance policy' toward terrorism. Chugh vowed that those responsible for the violence, along with their supporters, would face swift justice. 'This is a new India that is determined to eradicate terrorism. The perpetrators of the Pahalgam atrocity will receive the harshest penalties,' he stated.

The attack, which unfolded at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, resulted in the tragic loss of 26 tourists' lives and left numerous others injured. It has been marked as one of the most devastating assaults in the region since the Pulwama attack in 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Chugh underscored that the government's resolve to combat terrorism extends beyond rhetoric, asserting, 'Modi government's zero tolerance policy is not just a slogan but our commitment. Now terror will be answered both in the field and on the front.'

Former DGP of Punjab and Maharashtra, Sarbdeep Singh Virk, expressed his sorrow over the incident in a conversation with ANI. He highlighted the potential repercussions for Kashmir's economy, which relies heavily on tourism, and the impact of the attack's timing just as peace appeared to be returning to the region. While emphasizing the necessity for a firm response, Virk advocated for peaceful actions. He advised measures such as severing trade links and recalling personnel but reiterated the importance of calculated retaliatory actions to dispel notions of weakness, referencing previous surgical strikes as an effective demonstration of strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

