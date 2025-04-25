WFP's Critical Funding Alert: Sudan Food Crisis Looms

The World Food Programme issued a stark warning on Friday, highlighting a significant funding shortfall that threatens its capacity to assist people facing acute food shortages in Sudan. The agency emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting the potential impact within weeks.

The United Nations agency expressed concerns over the possibility of having to cut back on the number of beneficiaries it can support across Sudan starting in May, should additional funds not materialize from donors soon.

To mitigate the crisis, the World Food Programme is urgently seeking $698 million in funding to provide aid to 7 million people from May through September.

