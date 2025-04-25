Trade War Woes: Ad Giant WPP Navigates Uncertain Waters

WPP is treading carefully amid the ongoing tariff tensions between the United States and China, which have brought considerable uncertainty to the ad industry. The standoff between these two economic giants has seen tariffs soar, with President Trump imposing taxes up to 145% on Chinese goods while China retaliates with a 125% tariff.

Despite this tense backdrop, there are indications that both nations are concerned about the economic impact and are interested in resolving the dispute. Mark Read, WPP's Chief Executive, maintains that while tariffs impact the wider economy, the company will adhere to its annual guidance unless clients reduce their spending.

WPP's financial performance reflected this challenging climate, with revenue excluding pass-through costs diminishing by 2.7% in the first quarter. The company's shares experienced a slight drop, yet Read notes positive signs with brands gradually returning to platforms like Elon Musk's X, although competition from rivals remains fierce.

