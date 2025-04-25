Maharashtra Enforces Crackdown on Overstaying Pakistani Nationals Amid Visa Suspension

The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has initiated a firm crackdown on Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas in response to a central government directive suspending visa services for Pakistan. Fadnavis announced on Friday that police have been instructed to prevent any Pakistani national from staying in Maharashtra for more than 48 hours without a legitimate reason.

Fadnavis emphasized that all district police units are on high alert to ensure compliance, stating, "We will monitor the situation closely and enforce legal action against those who overstay." The Chief Minister further disclosed that he has engaged in thorough discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter to align their strategies.

The move comes on the heels of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed numerous lives, prompting Amit Shah to urge all state leaders to identify and expedite the return of Pakistani nationals. Visa cancellations are now in effect as authorities tighten regulations to maintain security across affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)