Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam Provokes Swift Government Response

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Akhilesh Yadav urges stringent action against threats to communal harmony. Amit Shah mandates identification of Pakistani nationals across states. India also suspends the Indus Water Treaty, escalating diplomatic tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:50 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has called for decisive actions to maintain communal harmony across the nation. "A very sad incident has taken place, and it cannot be condemned enough," he remarked while addressing media personnel. He expressed hope that the government would take concrete steps and strong actions to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasizing the need to eliminate forces disrupting the nation's brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has initiated a nationwide task, urging all state chief ministers to identify Pakistani nationals within their regions and ensure their prompt return to Pakistan. This decisive move includes the immediate cancellation of all types of visas, a directive conveyed through sources. Shah's talks with state leaders underscore the intensity of the government's response to the attack.

In a significant diplomatic move, India has notified Pakistan about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, as reported by sources to ANI. Devashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, informed Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary, Syed Ali Murtaza, of this development via an official letter. This notice serves as a stern response to the Pahalgam attack, raising stakes in the Indo-Pak relationship. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

